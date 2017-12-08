Macron Receives Prestigious German Charlemagne Award for his Vision for Future Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron received the prestigious German Charlemagne Award for "his strong vision for a new Europe and the rediscovery of the European project," the France press reported, referring to the Aachen City Hall.

The award is awarded annually since 1950 for commitment to Europe. Prior to Makron, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pope Francis were awarded the prize. The committee designating the laureate is composed of representatives of the local authorities in Aachen. The award will be officially awarded to Macron on 10 March in the western German city. According to the organizers, the French president said that it was "a great honor" to get this award.

