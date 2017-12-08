Here's the Color of 2018
Traditionally, the Pantone Research Center chose the color of the upcoming year.
2018 will pass under the sign of a violet shade called Ultra Violet.
The company notes that 18-3838, symbolizing originality, is capable of inspiring creative pursuits.
Pantone Company sets the main color of the upcoming 12 months since 2000. The green-yellow Greenery was a 2017 color according to the company's version.
The Pantone Color Institute classifies the colors in shades with their own numbers.
