Here's the Color of 2018

Traditionally, the Pantone Research Center chose the color of the upcoming year.

2018 will pass under the sign of a violet shade called Ultra Violet.

The company notes that 18-3838, symbolizing originality, is capable of inspiring creative pursuits.

Pantone Company sets the main color of the upcoming 12 months since 2000. The green-yellow Greenery was a 2017 color according to the company's version.

The Pantone Color Institute classifies the colors in shades with their own numbers.

