Bulgaria Condemns the Decision of US President to Declare Jerusalem Capital of Israel

''The status of Jerusalem as the holy city of the three monotheistic religions should be negotiated through Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that will lead to an agreement on the final status of the Palestinian Territories.'' This is stated in a position of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on the decision of US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel.

"Any change in the status of Jerusalem, which was not achieved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, could have a negative impact on efforts to re-launch the Middle East peace process," warned from the ministry, pointing out that as a member state of the EU, Bulgaria will remain committed to its regional and international partners, including the Quartet for the Middle East, in support of efforts to resume peace talks to find a two-state solution to the conflict, living in peace and security.