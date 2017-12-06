Russia's Putin Says Will Seek New Presidential Term in 2018
(Reuters) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday he would seek re-election in March 2018, a contest opinion polls show he will comfortably win, setting the stage for him to extend his dominance of Russia’s political landscape into a third decade.
“I will put forward my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation,” Putin told an audience of workers at a car-making factory in the Volga city of Nizhny Novgorod.
