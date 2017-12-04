Madrid Judge: Former Deputy Prime Minister of Catalonia Remains in Jail

Madrid Judge: Former Deputy Prime Minister of Catalonia Remains in Jail

The judge of the Spanish Supreme Court, Pablo Lerna, has ordered today to be detained the deputy prime minister of Catalonia, Oriol Junqueras, and three other indictees in connection with the attempt to separate the autonomous region.

This was announced by the court, the France press and Associated Press reported.

In addition to Oriol Junquerasa, will be the former chairman of the Board of Interior Affairs of Catalonia Joaquim Forne, as well as Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Quischart, chairpersons of the separatist organizations, the Catalonian National Assembly and Omnium Culture. The court reasoned this decision with a "risk of recidivism". Six other detainees will be released on bail - 100,000 euros for each.

Meanwhile, it has become clear that the Belgian court will decide to extradite the outgoing Prime Minister of Catalunya Carles Puigdemont on December 14th, France Press reported.

