For the First Time Berlinale will Start with an Animated Film

Source: Twitter

The Berlin Film Festival will be opened on Feb. 15 with the world premiere of director Wes Anderson's animated film Isle of Dogs, according to Associated Press.

The characters in the movie are played by Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton. The Berlin cinema festival has not yet been opened with an animated film.

Wes Anderson participates for the fourth time in the Berlinale. His previous film, which he presented there, was "Grand Hotel Budapest" (2014).

Jury Chairman of this year's 68th Berlinale edition will be the German director Tom Tykwer.

