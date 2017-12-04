Direct Flights Between South Korea and Croatia For 2019

The Croatian capital could soon have direct flights to the capital of South Korea. The Korean airline, Jin Air, plans to expand its operations in Europe and one of the new destinations for 2019 is Zagreb, Dubrovnik Times writes. "In 2020, Jin Air plans to operate 52 domestic and international routes. In particular, plans have been made to introduce Budapest and Zagreb in 2019, and Bucharest and Belgrade in 2020," commented a representative of the Korean airline.



New flights from Seoul to Zagreb could well help to improve the winter tourism of Croatia. In 2016 over 377,000 South Korean tourists visited Croatia with Dubrovnik and the Plitvice Lakes National Park as the two most popular destinations. And the majority of these tourists arrive in Croatia out of the main summer season, in fact the fourth most numerous guests in Dubrovnik this November were from South Korea.



And although Korean Air already operates a limited number of non-stop charter flights between Zagreb and Seoul during the summer the introduction of scheduled flights with Jin Air would bring more stability and more interest from South Korean tourists.