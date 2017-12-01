Merkel Promises Erdoğan She Will Speed Up Refugee Aid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late on Nov. 30 that she will work to speed up the delivery of promised EU aid for Syrians in Turkey, according to presidential sources, Hurriyet reported.



In a phone conversation between Erdoğan and Merkel, regional developments concerning Syria and bilateral relations were discussed, said the sources.



Erdoğan also told Merkel about last week’s Sochi summit on Syria.



On Nov. 22, Erdoğan met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to discuss Syria.



Erdoğan and Merkel also discussed the importance of cooperation in the fight against all terror groups, with primary emphasis on the fight against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).



The two leaders also agreed to accelerate high-level bilateral contacts after Germany finishes forming a government.