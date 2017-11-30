Archaeologists May Have Discovered Ancient Thracian, Roman Town Scaptopara, Precursor of Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad
A painting of the lowermost part of the Scaptopara Inscription from 238 AD which outlines a petition from the residents of the Thracian city of Scaptopara (today in Southwest Bulgaria) to Roman Emperor Gordian III. Photo: Wikipedia
Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a large town from the time of the Roman Empire hypothesizing that it might be the Ancient Thracian and Roman settlement of Scaptopara, the predecessor of today’s city of Blagoevgrad in Southwest Bulgaria, whose name is known from a stone inscription of a petition by the locals to Roman Emperor Gordian III.
*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.
