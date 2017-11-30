Archaeologists May Have Discovered Ancient Thracian, Roman Town Scaptopara, Precursor of Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 30, 2017, Thursday // 20:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologists May Have Discovered Ancient Thracian, Roman Town Scaptopara, Precursor of Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad A painting of the lowermost part of the Scaptopara Inscription from 238 AD which outlines a petition from the residents of the Thracian city of Scaptopara (today in Southwest Bulgaria) to Roman Emperor Gordian III. Photo: Wikipedia

Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a large town from the time of the Roman Empire hypothesizing that it might be the Ancient Thracian and Roman settlement of Scaptopara, the predecessor of today’s city of Blagoevgrad in Southwest Bulgaria, whose name is known from a stone inscription of a petition by the locals to Roman Emperor Gordian III.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Scaptopara, Blagoevgrad, Ancient Thrace, Ancient Thracian, Ancient Rome, ancient roman, Roman Empire, archaeology, archaeologist, archaeologists, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com Southwest Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria