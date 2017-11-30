Hoyt Brian Yee: The United States Remains on the Balkans

The United States is present in the Western Balkans region and will pay attention to this region in the future. This was stated by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Hoyt Brian Yee, who will soon take up the post of US Ambassador to Macedonian capital Skopje, reports sega.

"For a long time, the United States is present in the Western Balkans, and we are planning to stay there not because of some altruistic instinct, but because it is very important for us that the Balkans be successful, that this place will become prosperous," he said at the conference " Storm "organized by the Atlantic Council in Washington. According to him, both for the United States and for the European Union (EU), it is very important for the Balkans to become a prosperous place.

"We will help in this direction, and the US administration has very clearly demonstrated, not only in words, but also in specific cases, that we are interested in this region .... The United States wants to be a good partner for the Western Balkans and the EU" , stressed the deputy assistant US Secretary of State. "We do not want to dominate, we will help in a way that is desired by our friends, we believe there is a place for a US role - to make a positive contribution, and that will be done on our side," said Hoyt Brian Yee.

The US Deputy Secretary of State will replace the current ambassador in Macedonia, Jace Baily, next year. Hoyt Brian Yee is considered one of the best connoisseurs of the Balkans in the State Department. He has worked in key moments in Croatia and Greece and has been performing important diplomatic missions in Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia and Serbia