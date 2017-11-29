Saudi Prince Paid USD 1 Billion to get out of Custody

World | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Saudi Prince Paid USD 1 Billion to get out of Custody Source: Twitter

Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah was released yesterday from the arrest after an "acceptable settlement," paying the authorities over USD 1 billion. This was announced by a Saudi representative participating in the anti-corruption campaign in the kingdom, quoted by Reuters.

Miteb, who was the head of the elite National Guard, was among the dozens of members of the royal family, ministers and other former and current senior officials covered by a massive corruption investigation initiated by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Miteb was once considered the chief contender for the throne. According to Reuters source, the amount that Mitbeb was released was not known, but it was believed to exceed the "one billion dollar equivalent".

"It is clear that the agreement includes recognition in corruption," the source said. He added that three more people suspected of corruption made an agreement with the authorities, and that the prosecutor's office had decided to release a number of detainees and file charges against at least five of them.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Saudi, prince, bail, 1 billion
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria