Indonesia to Reopen Bali Airport After Closure Due to Volcano
World | November 29, 2017, Wednesday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Bali airport will reopen on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, two days after a volcanic eruption spread ash across the island and forced the airport to close.
The airport will reopen at 3 p.m, reported Reuters.
