Indonesia to Reopen Bali Airport After Closure Due to Volcano

pixabay.com

Bali airport will reopen on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, two days after a volcanic eruption spread ash across the island and forced the airport to close.

The airport will reopen at 3 p.m, reported Reuters.

