Riots in Brussels led to the Arrest of 71 People

Society | November 26, 2017, Sunday // 11:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Police in Brussels have detained 71 people during Saturday's uproar in the city, TASS reports, citing Belgian Le Soir.

As FOCUS News Agency informed, many young people gathered at a "rally against the slavery of migrants in Libya." The protest movement has grown into riots where demonstrators have started cracking shop windows in the commercial district of the city, near the center of the European capital.

There is no evidence of injuries.

