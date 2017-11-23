YouTube will Fight Videos, which Exploit Children

YouTube introduced changes to its rules for videos in which all children were removed, reports kaldata.

YouTube will now block these videos that show real or fake bullying over children or family members. These videos will be removed and the comment space blocked. BuzzFeed alerted YouTube about the problem on November 21st.

The platform has seen an increase in the number of channels on which such videos are posted. The children are frightened, tied or forced to do some action. Many videos are published by verified profiles from Eastern Europe. Some see how the children cry or obviously feel stressed. In the clips sent to the platform by journalists, the children are shot in inappropriate clothes or in a difficult position, or are forced to play "Doctor" with the older ones, pretending to eat diapers, and there scenes with fake theft, etc. .

In addition, videos earn millions of views. A video of a pool, girl is kidnapped from an adult and has six million views.