3 Bulgarian Citizens were Detained in Turkey in an Attempt to Transfer Gulenists to Greece

Three Bulgarian citizens were detained in Turkey on suspicion of trying to transfer three Turkish families to Greece, reports sega.

The Adrianople Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Smuggling has been alerted about a group of 11 people preparing to cross the border. Among them were six people investigated for links to the FETO organization of Fethullah Gülen, the Islamic preacher, accused of last year's military coup attempt.

Following the alert, the police teams track the minibus carrying the fugitives and stop them in the village of Yenikadon to the Greek border. The investigation revealed that Gulen-related activists were searched for allegations of organization and leadership of a group and membership. They were taken first to a medical examination and then to a questioning at the Security Directorate in Edirne. Their children are passed over to their relatives. The Bulgarian leaders of the group have the initials NMK, GYM. and C.H.M. After being interrogated by the police, they were send to the court, and were detained by its decision. Later on Tuesday, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry confirmed their detention.