Bulgaria: Germany Arrested Six Members of Islamic State Planning an Assassination

German police have arrested six Syrians suspected of terrorism in an operation in several cities across the country. This is reported by the national newspaper Die Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The arrests are men aged between 20 and 28 and, according to the information circulated, are members of the Middle Eastern radical group "Islamic State". They have planned a terrorist attack on the territory of Germany. No data is provided for possible targets. The arrests were carried out after actions taken at 8 addresses in Kassel, Hannover, Essen and Leipzig, according to a statement released by the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Frankfurt am Main. Four of the suspects arrived in Germany in December 2014 as asylum seekers. The rest of them entered the country in August and September 2015. Mobile phones, laptops and documents were seized in the operation.

