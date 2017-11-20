Residents of Lesbos Against Refugees on the Greek Island
Lesbos residents rebelled against the high number of migrants and refugees on the island, the BNT said.
All arrived migrants remain in Lesbos, according to a decision of the European Union. At the same time, refugees themselves are unwilling to remain in Greece.
Today the inhabitants of Lesbos are in full strike. The shops did not open, they stopped transport, all state institutions were closed. The inhabitants of Lesbos fully support the Mayor of the island, Dimitris Galanos, who insists that most of the refugees and migrants move away from the island. A total of 8500 are migrants there, and there are camps for no more than 2,000 people.
- » Heathrow's Bears Return with Warm Christmas Advertising (Video)
- » Free Video Lessons for the Underwater World for Children
- » Harrison Ford Helped a Woman after a Car Crash
- » Bulgarian and Romanian Children - Highest Risk of Poverty in the EU
- » Meteor Turned the Night into a Day over Lapland (Video)
- » New Protests in Romania Against Tax Reforms