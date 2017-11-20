Soros: Hungary is Attacking me with Lies

In a statement today, George Soros reacted for the first time to the campaign of the Hungarian government against him, saying the attacks against him contained "lies and distortions" and aimed to create a false external enemy, Reuters reported.

The American businessman and philantropist of Hungarian origin, whose views are in conflict with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party, said Budapest "fueled anti-Muslim sentiment and used anti-Semitic clichés reminiscent of the 1930s."

He denied the seven statements in a "national poll" organized by the Orbán government, according to which he wants to house a million migrants a year in Europe, to force them to settle in EU countries and pay thousands of euros to everyone, Reuters said.

