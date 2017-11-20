EU Officials Accused of Selling Illegal Alcohol in Afghanistan

EU officials in Kabul, whose nationality is not specified, are accused of selling alcohol to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan where it is forbidden, the EU said on Sunday, quoted by the France.

According to the British newspaper Guardian, who first reported the case, officials were selling a double-bottled gin or whiskey bottle (for $ 50) and a bottle of vodka for $ 60 or six times the import price. Purchasers were Afghan businessmen, the newspaper said, adding that alcohol bottles were mainly exported in the evening from the site used by the EU mission in Afghanistan, hidden in old refrigerators or gas bottles.

Embassies and international representations are allowed to import alcohol in Afghanistan, but only for use by their fellow citizens living in the country. The European Anti-Fraud Office OLAF has answered a question from AFP that it has adhered to the presumption of innocence for now, and only after having become acquainted with the charges in detail will it decide whether to initiate an investigation.