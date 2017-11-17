Around 3,000 additional US troops are stationed in Afghanistan under US President Donald Trump's new strategy, the Pentagon said. Now there are about 14,000 US soldiers in Afghanistan, reports mediapool

The armies will be tasked to train and assist the Afghan army, which fails to cope with the Taliban rebellion. The number of troops was increased at the request of US Gen. John Nicholson, who heads the NATO mission in Afghanistan. But he actually demanded a total of 16,000 troops.

Other NATO members have committed themselves to increase their contingents in this country. 7 years ago, in the midst of the war in Afghanistan, the United States had 100,000 troops there.