FIFA Approves a Tournament for Countries that did not Qualify for the World Cup

FIFA will approve a potential tournament involving national teams that have not qualified for World Cup 2018 in Russia. The idea of ​​such a championship came from the US Football Federation. According to the BBC, FIFA will not interfere with the tournament, which will be presented as an alternative world championship.

However, it is still unclear whether such championship would happen, and should be approval given by the strongest teams that did not qualify for the World Championship, headed by Italy and the Netherlands, as well as the champion of South America Chile. According to US media, the requirement will be for every team to play with all their stars.

Calls are likely to be sent to the three major African teams that have failed to qualify - Ghana, Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire. Besides Italy and the Netherlands, Europe, possibly, may include Wales, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Greece and Turkey.