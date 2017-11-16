Europeans can Watch Online the Quality of the Air they Breathe

Citizens of European countries can now check in real time how clean is the air they are breathing. On Thursday, the European Environment Agency released a new air quality index.

It was announced at the Paris Clean Air Forum organized by the European Commission. The index allows users to track real-time pollution data at http://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/air/air-quality-index

The degrees with which the air condition is determined are 5. In the case of pollution, the dots are colored in yellow, light red or red. There would also be indicated the source of the contamination.

Air pollution is the biggest environmental risk to Europeans' health and the new index will provide citizens with a way to learn more about whether they are exposed to poor quality air.