Minister Angelkova: We have Always Supported the Construction of a 2nd Lift in Bansko
We have always supported the construction of a second cabin lift. The lift is one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transport. This was said by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Ankelkova. In her words, the plan for Pirin National Park must be adopted in order to offer different investment intentions.
The Minister specified that construction in the Park was strictly forbidden, as well as cutting of trees. However, she added to bTV that there will be queues in front of the ski lift in Bansko: "If we approach all matters with such a mistrust, nothing will happen." Asked whether the capacity of the already existing lift can not be increased Ankelkova explained that only the lift operator can judge this.
The minister foresees an increase of 5-10% of tourists for the upcoming winter season. An increase in the number of tourists from Germany and even Italy is expected.
- » Wizz Air Orders 146 New Planes worth $17.2bn And Announces New Routes From Sofia
- » Violations in Bulgarian Winter Resorts Decreased
- » Bulgaria and Russia will Offer Joint Cruises in the Black Sea
- » In September 2017, 72.7% of All Nights Spent by Foreign Citizens Were Realized in 4 and 5 Star Hotels
- » Protesters Want a Second Lift in Bansko Winter Resort
- » Tourism Minister: Bulgaria is Becoming more and more Recognizable with its Quality