Tourism Minister: Bulgaria is Becoming more and more Recognizable with its Quality

Bulgaria is increasingly recognized as a destination that offers quality, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova told sega.

For the first 8 months of the year, the revenues from international tourism in Bulgaria amounted to BGN 5.2 billion, which is almost 11% higher than last year. "The number of foreign tourists who visited our country this year from January to September is 7,500,000, which is 8% growth." Most of the tourists who visit our country, ie over 70% return to it more than once, "the minister said.

According to Angelkova, hiring low-cost workers from Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus is the short-term solution to the shortage of tourism staff. The only long-term option is related to the direct link between the needs of business and education, Angelkova explained.