Facebook Starts a New Project Against the Publication of Naked Pictures

A new pilot project to prevent the publication of intimate pictures on the Internet without the consent of the people on them began in Australia, Focus reported.

All adult users who have sent their intimate pictures to others can also send them to the Australian Government's Internet Safety Committee. Then they have to send them to the Facebook social network. This creates a digital footprint that can stop the distribution of the photo on Facebook and Instragram.

So far, only Australia is participating in the pilot project, but the US, Canada and the UK are expected to join, a spokesman for the company said.

