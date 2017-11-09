Putin and Trump will Meet Tomorrow
Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet tomorrow in Vietnam. This was declared by presidential assistant Yuri Ushakov to Russian agencies. The meeting "will be on November 10", "but the exact time is to be detirmined," Ushakov said.
The two leaders will take part in the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting in the Da Nang city of Vietnam. Earlier, Ushakov said that at the meeting, Putin and Trump could discuss the situation in Syria and the Korean Peninsula, as well as bilateral relations that earlier "failed, in a critical state."
