Pope Francis: Leave the Smartphones During Liturgy

Pope Francis addressed the believers as well as bishops, priests and pilgrims calling for putting away smartphones in their pockets and no longer photograph during a liturgy, which he said was "not a spectacle," AFP reports.

On a weekly general audience of thousands of believers in St. Peter's Square, the Argentine pontiff mentioned the moment of the liturgy, in which the priest proclaimed, "Let's raise our hearts up."

"He does not say, raise your phones to take pictures. This is an ugly job, "said the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

"It makes me so sad when I serve here on the square or in the basilica, and I see so many mobile phones, not just the followers, but also the clergy, even the bishops, but please, liturgy is not a spectacle," the pope added.

The 80-year-old Pope is not unknown to the social media world and boasts with over 14 million followers on Twitter.