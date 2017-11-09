Bulgarian Traveler Crossed North America on Foot

Lifestyle | November 9, 2017, Thursday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Traveler Crossed North America on Foot inews.bg

Petar Vanev became the first Bulgarian to cross the continent of North America, News.bg.

In front of Nova TV, the Bulgarian explained that his trip was inspired by the film "Wild". The film and ambition made him leave his prestigious work in London and take the Pacific Ridge.

The Bulgarian traveled a total of 4,240 kilometers on foot. He went from Mexico to Canada. The distance that Vanev has traveled is almost twice as much as the external border of Bulgaria.

In 2017, the Pacific challenge proves to be fatal for two people. This, however, did not stop Peter. He managed to take the distance for 5 months and 1 day with two pairs of shoes, becoming the first Bulgarian to conquer the track.

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petar Vanev, travel, north america, on foot
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria