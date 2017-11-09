Bulgarian Traveler Crossed North America on Foot
Petar Vanev became the first Bulgarian to cross the continent of North America, News.bg.
In front of Nova TV, the Bulgarian explained that his trip was inspired by the film "Wild". The film and ambition made him leave his prestigious work in London and take the Pacific Ridge.
The Bulgarian traveled a total of 4,240 kilometers on foot. He went from Mexico to Canada. The distance that Vanev has traveled is almost twice as much as the external border of Bulgaria.
In 2017, the Pacific challenge proves to be fatal for two people. This, however, did not stop Peter. He managed to take the distance for 5 months and 1 day with two pairs of shoes, becoming the first Bulgarian to conquer the track.
