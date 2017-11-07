The Fire Near Veliko Tarnovo is Under Conrol
The fire near Veliko Tarnovo is under control, said Krasimir Krastev, Regional Commissioner of the Fire Brigade, reports bgnes.
The fire started last night at a meat-processing plant and burned a 6-acre area. Fusion of styrofoam and subsequently the resin on the roof caught on fire.
The extinguishing lasted for five hours until the fire was localized, says Nova TV. The factory is in an desolate place and there are no neighboring buildings. When the fire broke out, there were no employees in the building.
