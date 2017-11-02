The Applications You Use May Generate Bitcoins For Hackers

Crime | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 15:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Applications You Use May Generate Bitcoins For Hackers pixabay.com

Hackers are using increasingly diverse methods to generate revenue from cryptocurrency. The easiest way is for users to download an application that they do without their knowledge to make money for hackers.

This means we can pull a game or other program that even without knowing is used remotely to collect virtual currency from other people. Unfortunately, we still can not figure out whether a software uses this feature or not before installing it on the smartphone delivered by AndroidHeadlines.

Experts are of the opinion that there are currently thousands of similar applications that just wait to install them in order to start using the resources of the smartphones.

This is the next major threat for all users. Be very careful what content you download, as the smartphone can become part of the so- virtual currency farms. Analysts say over 40 million devices today have similar software without their owners' knowledge.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cryptocurrency, bitcoin, hackers, app, apllications
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria