The Applications You Use May Generate Bitcoins For Hackers

Hackers are using increasingly diverse methods to generate revenue from cryptocurrency. The easiest way is for users to download an application that they do without their knowledge to make money for hackers.

This means we can pull a game or other program that even without knowing is used remotely to collect virtual currency from other people. Unfortunately, we still can not figure out whether a software uses this feature or not before installing it on the smartphone delivered by AndroidHeadlines.

Experts are of the opinion that there are currently thousands of similar applications that just wait to install them in order to start using the resources of the smartphones.

This is the next major threat for all users. Be very careful what content you download, as the smartphone can become part of the so- virtual currency farms. Analysts say over 40 million devices today have similar software without their owners' knowledge.