Two People were Killed in Another Shooting in the United States

Two men were killed, and one woman was injured in a shooting at a supermarket in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, reports CNN.

According to local media, the shooters are two and are still at large. The police urged people to stay away from the scene of the incident.

The supermarket itself has been evacuated, but many people who were inside managed to hide before that.

More details about the motive of the attack and the shooters themselves are not announced at the moment.