Two People were Killed in Another Shooting in the United States

Crime | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two People were Killed in Another Shooting in the United States Source: Twitter

Two men were killed, and one woman was injured in a shooting at a supermarket in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, reports CNN. 

According to local media, the shooters are two and are still at large. The police urged people to stay away from the scene of the incident.

The supermarket itself has been evacuated, but many people who were inside managed to hide before that.
More details about the motive of the attack and the shooters themselves are not announced at the moment.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denver, supermarket, shooting, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria