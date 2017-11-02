Two People were Killed in Another Shooting in the United States
Crime | November 2, 2017, Thursday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The supermarket itself has been evacuated, but many people who were inside managed to hide before that.
Two men were killed, and one woman was injured in a shooting at a supermarket in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, reports CNN.
According to local media, the shooters are two and are still at large. The police urged people to stay away from the scene of the incident.
The supermarket itself has been evacuated, but many people who were inside managed to hide before that.
More details about the motive of the attack and the shooters themselves are not announced at the moment.
- » Man Arrested After Trying to Sell Original of Bosnia's Peace Treaty
- » 8 Dead in New York City Truck Attack; Mayor Calls it Act of Terror
- » Forcibly Married Pakistani Killed 13 People with Poisoned Milk
- » 90% of the Murders of Journalists Remain Unpunished
- » Man Dressed like Santa Claus Opened Fire in US University
- » Nearly 62,000 People were Killed in Brazil in 2016
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)