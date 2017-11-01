Amsterdam Bans Beer Bikes Amid Complaints

Amsterdam has banned beer bikes amid complaints about rowdy tourists being drunk and disorderly, reported BBC. 

A court ruling on Tuesday allowed officials to prohibit their use in the centre of the Dutch city, calling the contraptions a "public order problem".

The bicycles are a popular way for tourists celebrating group events, such as stag parties, to travel around Amsterdam.

Critics say they have become an example of the problems caused by mass tourism.

The beer bikes are small carts that have been modified with bicycle seats arranged around a bar table.

Patrons power the bike as they pedal beside the city's famous canals, while drinking beer.

