Some 3,000 Machines Available For Snow Cleaning

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 17:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Some 3,000 Machines Available For Snow Cleaning archive

BGN 80 million is earmarked for winter maintenance of the roads, Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov told a press conference after a meeting with the Road Infrastructure Agency, FOCUS News Agency reported.

''If some of the money is saved, it will be used for road repairs. The state spends BGN 60 million to BGN 80 million a year on winter maintenance. Nearly 3,000 machines are now available for snow cleaning'', the minister added. The state is completely ready for the winter season, he underlined.

The government is preparing a new methodology for the prices and penalties for the firms hired to clean snow from roads.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: winter, cleaning, Nikolay Nankov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria