Some 3,000 Machines Available For Snow Cleaning

BGN 80 million is earmarked for winter maintenance of the roads, Regional Development Minister Nikolay Nankov told a press conference after a meeting with the Road Infrastructure Agency, FOCUS News Agency reported.



''If some of the money is saved, it will be used for road repairs. The state spends BGN 60 million to BGN 80 million a year on winter maintenance. Nearly 3,000 machines are now available for snow cleaning'', the minister added. The state is completely ready for the winter season, he underlined.



The government is preparing a new methodology for the prices and penalties for the firms hired to clean snow from roads.