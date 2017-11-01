1/3 of Bulgarians Want One-man Rule

The feeling of distrust of democracy covers a significant share of Bulgarian society, according to a survey of sociologists from Trend. 33% of respondents are of the opinion that it would be better for Bulgaria if the head of the state or any, one person, decides everything. And 29 percent even believe that democracy is not a good form of government for our country. Overall, 41% do not generally believe that Bulgaria is a democratic state. Such understandings occur mainly among older people and among those living in small settlements.

The dominant attitude (55%) is still in favor of the claim that democracy is the better option, and that power must be divided among many people rather than being entrusted to one person. The vast majority (67%) firmly believes that elections are the most effective mechanism for determining who to enter the government. Such views are most common among young and urban residents.

Every fourth Bulgarian thinks that religious institutions should play a role in the country's governance. However, 60% of respondents are categorical that the secular nature of the state must be preserved. 52% of respondents admit that they visit a temple only on holidays, 14% - once a month, 4% - every week, and only 1% do it daily. Only 14% consider church marriage more important than civilian.

Charity: 54% of Bulgarians have donated over the past year. The predominant method (35%) is via text messeges. 25 per cent have donated on site, and only 2 per cent have transferred money by bank transfer. Only 36% have donated blood.