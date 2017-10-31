The Illegal Bus Station at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral Will no Longer be There

Bulgaria: The Illegal Bus Station at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral Will no Longer be There

Within two weeks, the illegal bus station at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral will no longer be there. Sofia Municipality officially banned  buses to stop in front of the monument.

Under the new rules, buses will only be able to leave tourists on the historic square.

This unregulated bus station is so popular that even many companies make it official as the final or starting point of their journeys.

 

 

