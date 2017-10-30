Disinfection of Flooded Areas in Burgas Starts

Disinfection starts this morning in the areas of Burgas region that were flooded last week, Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov told BTV’s morning show.

Disinfection is to be done in rooms, yards, streets and dumpsites. Recovery after the flooding continued at the weekend with a focus on removing water, cleaning and urgent repair of damaged infrastructure. The list of families to be supported by the Burgas municipality with repair materials and new home appliances is now ready.

Work is ongoing to restore the Burgas-Sredets road.

The missing woman from the Cherni Vrah village has not been found. Her husband, who was taken to hospital after a stroke, is recovering, the governor added.

