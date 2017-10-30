Hurricane Wind in some Areas in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Hurricane Wind in some Areas in Bulgaria

Meteorologists issued a warning for hurricane winds in parts of Bulgaria, reports sega.

Orange code for strong wind is announced today in the whole of North Bulgaria as well as in the districts of Burgas, Yambol and Sliven. There is possible interference in power supply.

The municipality of Sofia urges citizens to secure the unstable and dangerous objects on the terraces or windows of their homes, to check the fences, the cranes and the scaffolding of the construction sites.

Staff of the Emergency Rescue Directorate of the municipality are ready to respond to signals.

Five days after the floods in the municipalities of Bourgas and Kameno, teams of the disinfection station are expected to spray the damaged buildings. Infrastructure is being restored in affected municipalities. 40 soldiers will clear the mud in the area of ​​the most affected villages of Livada and Polski Izvor.

It is expected this morning to be taken the decision whether to continue the search for the missing 67-year-old woman from the village of Cherni Vrah.

hurricane wind, orange code, Bulgaria
