The EU Commission is Considering a Proposal to Cancel Summer Time

The European Commission has confirmed that it has evaluated proposals for the revocation of summer time, reports mediapool.

The Daylight Saving Directive has implications for transport and energy. We appreciate the proposals received and we will announce our conclusion when we are ready, a commission spokesman said on Friday, quoted by mediapool.

The 2001 EU directive is the eighth EU rule for uniform daylight saving time. Since 2002, in each EU country, summer time has begun at 1am in Greenwich on the last Sunday of March and ends at 1am in Greenwich on the last Sunday in October. A Finnish parliamentary committee called on the government yesterday to ask the EC to repeal the directive, explaining that changing time leads to illnesses, deprivation and inefficiency in the workplace.

In recent years, summer time has been canceled by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Egypt, and Azerbaijan, while Belarus and Turkey have dropped out of winter time, and last year similar intentions have been announced by Hungary.