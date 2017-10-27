The EU Commission is Considering a Proposal to Cancel Summer Time

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 27, 2017, Friday // 20:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EU Commission is Considering a Proposal to Cancel Summer Time Pixabay.com

The European Commission has confirmed that it has evaluated proposals for the revocation of summer time, reports mediapool. 

The Daylight Saving Directive has implications for transport and energy. We appreciate the proposals received and we will announce our conclusion when we are ready, a commission spokesman said on Friday, quoted by mediapool.

The 2001 EU directive is the eighth EU rule for uniform daylight saving time. Since 2002, in each EU country, summer time has begun at 1am in Greenwich on the last Sunday of March and ends at 1am in Greenwich on the last Sunday in October. A Finnish parliamentary committee called on the government yesterday to ask the EC to repeal the directive, explaining that changing time  leads to illnesses, deprivation and inefficiency in the workplace.

In recent years, summer time has been canceled by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Egypt, and Azerbaijan, while Belarus and Turkey have dropped out of winter time, and last year similar intentions have been announced by Hungary.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: winter time, EU, change
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria