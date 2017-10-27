A Bomb Threat Call Closed the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office

A Bomb Threat Call Closed the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office

A bomb threat call closed the building of the Sofia District Court and the Sofia District Prosecutor Office around noon.

Unknown person called the emergency 112 phone number and announced that there is an explosive device in the building, which was former Military National Palace.

The whole building is evacuated. 

Judges and prosecutors moved there on 2nd October. 

bomb call, threat
