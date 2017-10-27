Two ATMs were Blasted with Explosive Device in Sofia
October 27, 2017, Friday
Source: Pixabay
Two ATMs were blasted last night in Sofia, sega reported. The first machine is located in Bankya, and the other one is located in "Levski" District.
There are currently no data about the amount of money stolen. There is a strong police presence in both places.
These are the latest cases of exploded ATMs after an ATM in Druzhba was blown up less than a month ago, and earlier in Mladost.
