Two ATMs were Blasted with Explosive Device in Sofia

Crime | October 27, 2017, Friday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two ATMs were Blasted with Explosive Device in Sofia

Two ATMs were blasted last night in Sofia, sega reported. The first machine is located in Bankya, and the other one is located in "Levski" District.

There are currently no data about the amount of money stolen. There is a strong police presence in both places.

These are the latest cases of exploded ATMs after an ATM in Druzhba was blown up less than a month ago, and earlier in Mladost.

