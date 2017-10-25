Strengthening Security Checks at Europe’s Borders
A common electronic system to speed up checks at the Schengen area’s external borders and to register all non-EU travellers was backed by Parliament on Wednesday.
The new Entry/Exit System (EES) will register information on non-EU nationals, such as name, travel document, fingerprints, facial image, date and place when they enter, exit or are refused entry into the Schengen area. It will apply both to travellers requiring a visa and to visa-exempt travellers admitted for a short stay of 90 days, who cross the Schengen area’s external borders.
EES would make it easier to check that the authorised duration of a short stay - 90 days in any 180-day period - is respected.
The system will replace the manual stamping of passports and speed up border crossings, while making it easier to detect over-stayers and document or identity fraud.
European Parliament
