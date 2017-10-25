Strengthening Security Checks at Europe’s Borders

World » EU | October 25, 2017, Wednesday // 18:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Strengthening Security Checks at Europe’s Borders pixabay.com

A common electronic system to speed up checks at the Schengen area’s external borders and to register all non-EU travellers was backed by Parliament on Wednesday.

The new Entry/Exit System (EES) will register information on non-EU nationals, such as name, travel document, fingerprints, facial image, date and place when they enter, exit or are refused entry into the Schengen area. It will apply both to travellers requiring a visa and to visa-exempt travellers admitted for a short stay of 90 days, who cross the Schengen area’s external borders.

EES would make it easier to check that the authorised duration of a short stay - 90 days in any 180-day period - is respected.

The system will replace the manual stamping of passports and speed up border crossings, while making it easier to detect over-stayers and document or identity fraud.

 

 

 

European Parliament

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen Area, EU, borders
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria