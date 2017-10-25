By 2050 there will be a Russian Base on the Moon
A Russian lunar base will be built in the period 2040 - 2050 on the Moon. The preparation for the project will start in 2031 - 2040 and the construction site will be selected by 2030. According to the presentation of the Missile Energy Space Corporation in 2050, exploration of the Moon's resources will begin, reports TASS.
The creation of the new Federation space ship is key to the development of the Russian lunar program. For 2022, its first unmanned flight is scheduled, followed by a second-to the International Space Station, and a piloted flight in 2024.
