The 2 Policemen Accused of Drug Distribution, Taking Bribes Remain in Custody

The specialized appellate criminal court ruled that the 2 police officers from 7th police station in Sofia will remain in custody. Alexander Stanev and Edzhevit Osman are accused of protecting the criminal operations of a drug distribution gang and of taking bribes.

Their defense wanted to be released due to lack of sufficient evidence and irregularities in the investigation. However, the second instance court judged that there was evidence, and if released the two could commit another offense.

The 2 police officers were detained on 15th of October 2017 in a specialized operation of the Internal Security Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

 

 

 

