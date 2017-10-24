Code Orange for Heavy Rain in 16 Districts in Bulgaria
Code orange weather alert over heavy rainfall was declared for 16 districts in Bulgaria on 24th of October. The expected precipitation is between 35 and 60 liters per square meter. In other areas, a code yellow is in effect. In part of central and eastern Bulgaria, there will be strong winds with gusts up to 20 meters per second.
Drivers are advised to use caution while driving in conditions involving rain and wind. Speed which was inconsistent with the meteorological conditions is the basic version for the severe car accident that happened last night on the road Sofia-Pernik.
Source: The Bulgarian National Television
