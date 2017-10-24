Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud Scored the Best Goal of the Year (Video)

Olivier Giroud's goal for Arsenal in the match against Crystal Palace on Jan. 1 was voted number 1 in the FIFA poll. The Frenchman scored with an acrobatic performance popular with name Scorpio. It also brought him the Ferenc Puskas Award, which was given to him at a great gala evening in London.

"I would like to thank all those who have voted for me, and I am honored to receive this prize, won by great footballers before me, and I congratulate all the nominees who have all these incredible achievements in the year, I dedicate the award to my father", said the happy winner .