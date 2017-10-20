Dozens Dead in Suicide Bombing at Kabul Mosque

Suicide bomber killed at least 30 people in a Shiite mosque in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan this evening, a security official said on Monday, reports BBC.

This is another terrorist attack on the Shiite minority in the country.

The attacker invaded the "Imam Zaman" mosque in the western district of Dash-e-Barshi in Kabul, where Shiite worshipers had gathered for prayer.

According to the security officer, the exact number of victims is unknown. So far, at least 30 bodies have been removed from the mosque.

Afghan Shia population has been hit hard this year. To date, victims of such attacks on a religious basis are at least 84, and wounded - 194. Most of them were killed during prayer in mosques or religious ceremonies, according to an UN report released last week.

Two of the attacks happened in mosques in Kabul in August and September.

