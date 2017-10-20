Theodore Ushev Received the Order "Chevalier of Arts and Culture" of France

Society » CULTURE | October 20, 2017, Friday // 16:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Theodore Ushev Received the Order "Chevalier of Arts and Culture" of France Source: Twitter

Bulgarian animator and artist Theodor Ushev, who works in Canada, was awarded the Order of the Cavalier of Arts and Culture of the French Ministry of Culture. The nomination was signed by former Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay before taking the post of UNESCO President.

The news was announced by Ushev himself on Facebook:

"I do not know who and when suggested me for this decoration, but it is my honor to get a distinction from France." I preferred to receive the Order without ceremonies and too much formalities - because I believe that artists should not hang on official governmental events and to receive orders and titles, but thank you!"


This year Ushev's film "The Blind Vaysha" based on a story by Georgi Gospodinov was nominated for Oscar in the category of short animation. Thus, for the first time, a Bulgarian production was part of the final nominations for the Academy Award.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Theodore Ushev, order, chevalier, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria