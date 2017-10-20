Theodore Ushev Received the Order "Chevalier of Arts and Culture" of France

Bulgarian animator and artist Theodor Ushev, who works in Canada, was awarded the Order of the Cavalier of Arts and Culture of the French Ministry of Culture. The nomination was signed by former Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay before taking the post of UNESCO President.

The news was announced by Ushev himself on Facebook:

"I do not know who and when suggested me for this decoration, but it is my honor to get a distinction from France." I preferred to receive the Order without ceremonies and too much formalities - because I believe that artists should not hang on official governmental events and to receive orders and titles, but thank you!"



This year Ushev's film "The Blind Vaysha" based on a story by Georgi Gospodinov was nominated for Oscar in the category of short animation. Thus, for the first time, a Bulgarian production was part of the final nominations for the Academy Award.