President of the House of Representatives of Greece: 'Greece will be Side by Side with Bulgaria During the Presidency of the Council of the EU'

Greece will be side by side with Bulgaria during the presidency of the Council of the EU and will provide every possible support. This was stated by the President of the House of Representatives of Greece, Nikolaos Voutsis, who spoke in the plenary hall, BGNES reported.

Nicholas Voutsis is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Dimitar Glavchev.

He stressed that Greece and Bulgaria have created dynamic formats for regional cooperation. These formats, in his words, respect the work of the EU, strengthen the solidarity of the community and support the general application of European rules. "We need to work together and constructively on migrant and refugee issues, in line with the principle of European solidarity, while fully respecting the rights of refugees and migrants. We need to cooperate closely on common European development projects in strategic sectors such as energy, "said the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Greece.

"As your Prime Minister Boyko Borisov noted, the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU wishes to act as a Balkan Presidency. This idea was warmly welcomed by the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania and Greece, who recently met in Varna, "said Nicholas Voutsis.

