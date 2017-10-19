Brexit, Pyongyang, Turkey and Iran - the Key Themes of the EU Leaders Meeting

Britain's exit from the European community will be the focus of the two-day EU summit that begins today in Brussels, reports iNews.

The 27 Member States will have to answer the question of whether significant progress has been made on the "divorce" talks with the UK, which will allow the continuation of the second stage of the debate that will seek a trade deal between the UK and the EU. In addition, European leaders will discuss the situation of the North Korean missile program and the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, as well as relations with Turkey.

The agenda of the event also includes the ongoing migration crisis in Europe and the security and defense policy of the bloc. It is expected that another topic - the situation in Catalonia - will be discussed by the leaders, but only in closed doors, as it is not on the official agenda of the summit.

Bulgaria will be represented by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the meeting. He will take part in the sessions today and tomorrow. Member States will set the agenda for the EU in the next year and a half. Which directly concerns Bulgaria in view of taking over the European Presidency from 1 January next year.

It is a curious fact that the sessions will take place today and tomorrow in the old Council building after the new one was evacuated yesterday at noon due to emergency for the second time in less than a week. The reason - smoke coming from the kitchen. The incident was defined as a "technical problem". In a similar incident last Friday, 20 people suffered, some of whom went to hospital because of smoke poisoning.