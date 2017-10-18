Bulgarian President: 'We Should Not Allow a Double Standard in the Accession of the Member States to the Schengen Area'

‘’Bulgaria sees the forthcoming presidency of the Council of the EU as a major responsibility and a chance to deepen its cooperation with the partners from the community.’’

That was what the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev stated during a working meeting with heads of diplomatic missions of the EU and European Economic Area member-states in Bulgaria.

Radev also called on for the implementation of equal criteria in regard with the participation of the member-states in the EU integration projects, such as Schengen without allowing double standards which could discourage the countries that strictly comply with the obligations and standards, implemented in the European legislation.

"Citizens of the European Union have as a priority to ensure their security is effectively guaranteed. We have the important task of building effective mechanisms for integration and policy improvement in many areas, including the continuation of Cohesion Policy, EU digitization and defense. The UK's negotiating talks with the European Union are also responsible for the European Union's rights, "said President Rumen Radev at the meeting.

The diplomatic representatives have expressed interest in the position of the Head of State on the projects for the creation of a common defense of the European Union. Rumen Radev says that the right strategy for the community and individual member states is to have a wide range of capabilities that will ensure a constant readiness in today's unpredictable environment rather than foresee the direction and scale of potential attacks.

During the talks, Bulgaria's readiness to support the integration of the Western Balkan countries into the EU was confirmed.

Source: president.bg